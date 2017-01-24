Nominados a las principales categorías de los Premios Oscar

AFP | A continuación los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar, anunciados este martes y que se entregarán en una gala el 26 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Arrival (La llegada)
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
- Hell or High Water (Comanchería)
- Hidden Figures (Talentos ocultos)
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Denis Villeneuve por Arrival
- Mel Gibson por Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle por La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan por Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins por Moonlight
MEJOR ACTOR
- Casey Affleck por Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield por Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling por La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen por Captain Fantastic (Capitán Fantástico)
- Denzel Washington por Fences
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Isabelle Huppert por Elle
- Ruth Negga por Loving
- Natalie Portman por Jackie
- Emma Stone por La La Land
- Meryl Streep por Florence Foster Jenkins
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Mahershala Ali por Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges por Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges por Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel por Lion
- Michael Shannon por Nocturnal Animals (Animales nocturnos)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Viola Davis por Fences
- Naomie Harris por Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman por Lion
- Octavia Spencer por Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams por Manchester by the Sea
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- Land of Mine (Dinamarca)
- A Man Called Ove (Suecia)
- The Salesman (Irán)
- Tanna (Australia)
- Toni Erdmann (Alemania)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- Fuocoammare (Fire at Sea)
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- OJ: Made in America
- 13th
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- Ma vie de Courgette (My Life as a Zucchini)
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
- La La Land - Damien Chazelle
- The Lobster (La langosta) - Yorgos Lanthimos y Efthimis Filippou
- Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
- 20th Century Women - Mike Mills
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- Arrival - Eric Heisserer
- Fences - August Wilson
- Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder y Theodore Melfi
- Lion - Luke Davies
- Moonlight - Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin McCraney
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Arrival - Bradford Young
- La La Land - Linus Sandgren
- Lion - Greig Fraser
- Moonlight - James Laxton
- Silence (Silencio) - Rodrigo Prieto
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Jackie - Mica Levi
- La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
- Lion - Dustin O'Halloran y Hauschka
- Moonlight - Nicholas Britell
- Passengers (Pasajeros) - Thomas Newman
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- Audition (The Fools Who Dream) por La La Land
- Can't Stop The Feeling por Trolls
- City of Stars por La La Land
- The Empty Chair por Jim: The James Foley Story
- How Far I'll Go por Moana
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- Deepwater Horizon (Horizonte profundo o Marea negra)
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book (El libro de la selva)
- Kubo and the Two Strings (Kubo y la búsqueda del samurái)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Películas con tres o más nominaciones:
- La La Land - 14
- Arrival - 8
- Moonlight - 8
- Hacksaw Ridge - 6
- Lion - 6
- Manchester by the Sea - 6
- Fences - 4
- Hell or High Water - 4
- Hidden Figures - 3
- Jackie - 3