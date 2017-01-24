Nominados a las principales categorías de los Premios Oscar

Escrito por Redacción Web en 24 Enero 2017 . Publicado en Vida y Cultura

AFP | A continuación los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar, anunciados este martes y que se entregarán en una gala el 26 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

- Arrival (La llegada)

- Fences

- Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)

- Hell or High Water (Comanchería)

- Hidden Figures (Talentos ocultos)

- La La Land

- Lion

- Manchester by the Sea

- Moonlight

MEJOR DIRECTOR

- Denis Villeneuve por Arrival

- Mel Gibson por Hacksaw Ridge

- Damien Chazelle por La La Land

- Kenneth Lonergan por Manchester by the Sea

- Barry Jenkins por Moonlight

MEJOR ACTOR

- Casey Affleck por Manchester by the Sea

- Andrew Garfield por Hacksaw Ridge

- Ryan Gosling por La La Land

- Viggo Mortensen por Captain Fantastic (Capitán Fantástico)

- Denzel Washington por Fences

MEJOR ACTRIZ

- Isabelle Huppert por Elle

- Ruth Negga por Loving

- Natalie Portman por Jackie

- Emma Stone por La La Land

- Meryl Streep por Florence Foster Jenkins

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

- Mahershala Ali por Moonlight

- Jeff Bridges por Hell or High Water

- Lucas Hedges por Manchester by the Sea

- Dev Patel por Lion

- Michael Shannon por Nocturnal Animals (Animales nocturnos)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

- Viola Davis por Fences

- Naomie Harris por Moonlight

- Nicole Kidman por Lion

- Octavia Spencer por Hidden Figures

- Michelle Williams por Manchester by the Sea

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

- Land of Mine (Dinamarca)

- A Man Called Ove (Suecia)

- The Salesman (Irán)

- Tanna (Australia)

- Toni Erdmann (Alemania)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

- Fuocoammare (Fire at Sea)

- I Am Not Your Negro

- Life, Animated

- OJ: Made in America

- 13th

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:

- Kubo and the Two Strings

- Moana

- Ma vie de Courgette (My Life as a Zucchini)

- The Red Turtle

- Zootopia

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

- Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan

- La La Land - Damien Chazelle

- The Lobster (La langosta) - Yorgos Lanthimos y Efthimis Filippou

- Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

- 20th Century Women - Mike Mills

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

- Arrival - Eric Heisserer

- Fences - August Wilson

- Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder y Theodore Melfi

- Lion - Luke Davies

- Moonlight - Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin McCraney

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

- Arrival - Bradford Young

- La La Land - Linus Sandgren

- Lion - Greig Fraser

- Moonlight - James Laxton

- Silence (Silencio) - Rodrigo Prieto

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

- Jackie - Mica Levi

- La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

- Lion - Dustin O'Halloran y Hauschka

- Moonlight - Nicholas Britell

- Passengers (Pasajeros) - Thomas Newman

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

- Audition (The Fools Who Dream) por La La Land

- Can't Stop The Feeling por Trolls

- City of Stars por La La Land

- The Empty Chair por Jim: The James Foley Story

- How Far I'll Go por Moana

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

- Deepwater Horizon (Horizonte profundo o Marea negra)

- Doctor Strange

- The Jungle Book (El libro de la selva)

- Kubo and the Two Strings (Kubo y la búsqueda del samurái)

- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Películas con tres o más nominaciones:

- La La Land - 14

- Arrival - 8

- Moonlight - 8

- Hacksaw Ridge - 6

- Lion - 6

- Manchester by the Sea - 6

- Fences - 4

- Hell or High Water - 4

- Hidden Figures - 3

- Jackie - 3